Zoomlion trains sanitation team at Bundase Military Training Camp in preparation for 13th African Games

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Ltd

Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has passed out new sanitation recruits to augment the company’s provision of sanitation services at the various stadiums and sports facilities that will host the 13th All African Games in Accra from the 8th to 24th of March, 2024.



The recruits who were trained at the Army Peace Operations Training School (APOTS) at Bundase Training Camp were taken through an intensive two-weeks training in basic management skills, drill, cleaning, self-discipline, physical fitness, time management, team work, crowd control among others.



The Director of Service Quality and Monitoring at Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr. Ernest Kusi at the passing out ceremony indicated that service excellence is a key value of the company and for that reason the training was organized to enhance the skills of the team in self-discipline, resilient, team work, leadership and adapt to challenges whiles working among crowds.



He said the training will position the team to effectively deliver effective sanitation services at the 13th All African Games at the various sports centers.



Mr. Kusi pointed out that the experience of the company in providing sanitation services as demonstrated at major sports tournaments such as CAN 2008 and CAN 2010 in Ghana and Angola respectively will be brought to bare by ensuring all sports facilities are kept clean at all times.



The Commander at the APOTS, Colonel Clement Dingane, in a statement indicated the school has been certified by the United Nations and is one of its kind in West Africa in peace operations training.



He said the training center receives and trains personnel in self-discipline which is an essential requisite in attaining organizational goals.



Col. Dingane was optimistic that the training provided will shape and transform the recruits to be self-disciplined in delivery their services.



The 13th African Games are expected to be held in Ghana between 8 - 23 March 2024. This is the second time in history that the games will be decentralized, as three cities in the host country will host the event. The cities chosen for these events are Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast.















