Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Zone Three Preview: Tema Youth lock horns with Amidaus, Okyeman Planners face Nania

National Division One League

High flying Tema Youth will lock horns with rivals, Amidaus Professionals, in a Tema derby on match day 10 of the National Division One League.



The game which takes place at the Tema park, will pit the joint League leaders, Tema Youth against their city rivals in a match fit for the gods. The Harbour Warriors have been immaculate in the last nine outings, keeping an unbeaten run and moving from 4th to second on the log.



The former Premier League side have loads of experience in their set up, sticking with lads like Jeremiah Arkoful, brothers, Daniel and Stephen Appiah and Gordon Akaminko.



Stephen Appiah and Osei Wusu have 10 goals between them, having scored 5 each in the ongoing season.



Tema Youth are one of the high scoring clubs’ in the League, scoring 15 goals and conceding 6 in 9 matches and will head into the game as favourites.



In Kpando, Heart of Lions have a date against Oda Kotoku Royals. League leaders Accra Lions will trek to Akosombo to take on Krystal Palace, while Okyeman Planners face-off with Nania FC at the Tema park on Thursday.