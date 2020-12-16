Sports News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

'Zlatan-inspired' Jonathan Mensah is not ruling out a return to Europe

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah is not giving up on a dream return to Europe after three years in the Major League Soccer.



The 30-year-old has been one of the best center backs in the MLS, leading Columbus Crew to the 2020 title with some solid displays.



Having left Anzhi in 2017 for the USA, where it's mostly considered as a retiring league, the experienced defender rejected such statements sighting an example in AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



"You never say never. What would get your name out there is to keep putting in solid performances week in, week out for your team and doors will open," he told the BBC when asked if he will return to Europe.



"This league has attracted big superstars, the likes of David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Robbie Keane, Wayne Rooney, and recently Zlatan Ibrahimovic."



"People keep saying this is a retirement league but we've seen it's the complete opposite. We saw Zlatan came here at age 35 and scored lots of great goals."



"He gave the fans something to shout about with great games, he went back to Europe and is still scoring at the top level like he never left. That tells you how great this league has been and it can only get better from here."

