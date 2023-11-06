Zen Riderrs: 7 Ghanaians complete 600km cycling ride from Accra to Tamale

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Seven Ghanaian cyclists who set out to achieve the audacious and ambitious target of completing a 600-kilometer cycling journey from Accra to Tamale achieved their ultimate goal after arriving in the northern regional capital on Sunday, October 5, 2023.



The five-day journey which commenced in Accra saw the determined cyclists brave through various challenges and obstacles as they embarked on a laudable initiative to raise awareness of mental health.



The Zen Riderrs began their journey at Nsawam and glided through the communities together with an ambulance, a videographer/photographer, a police escort, and several mental health experts.



They made stops in some communities to engage residents and others to educate them on mental health and share insights on breaking artificial mental barriers.



They also made use of traditional media during the expedition to convey their message.



Some of the locations where they made stops are Apedwa, Nkawkaw, Kumasi, Offinso, Techiman, Dawadawa, Buipe, and others.



Against all odds and unforeseen challenges - flat tires, a misled route, unpredicted hills, and the scorching sun, the group was able to complete the adventure experience and also relay their message to fulfil their aim.



The group made up of six males and one female is expected to ride back to Accra on Saturday, November 11, 2023.





