Zambian champions Nkana FC closing in on defender Christopher Bonney

Zambian champions, Nkana FC is close to signing former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Christopher Bonney, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



Bonney is currently a free player following his release from Accra Hearts of Oak in August 2020 as he doesn't fit into the plans of interim coach Edward Nii Odoom.



Nkana has been in negotiations with the representatives of Bonney and a deal could be concluded in the next few days.



Bonney is expected to travel to Zambia next week or two to complete his move.



The experienced right back has played for the two most glamorous clubs in Ghana, Asante Kotoko SC and Accra Hearts of Oak SC.



He has also played for Cape Coast based Ebusua Dwarfs.

