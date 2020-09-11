Sports News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Zambian champions Nkana FC closing in on defender Christopher Bonney

Ghanaian defender, Christopher Bonney

Zambian champions Nkana FC are close to signing for Ghanaian defender Christopher Bonney, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



Bonney is currently a free player following his release from Hearts of Oak in August 2020 as he doesn't fit into the plans of coach Edward Odoom.



Nkana have been in negotiations with the representatives of Bonney and a deal could be concluded in the next few days.



Bonney is expected to travel to Zambia next week or two complete his move.



The experienced right back has played for the two most glamorous clubs in Ghana, Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak.



He has also played for Ebusua Dwarfs.





