Zambia women’s player dies ahead of Black Queens match

The Zambia Football Association has confirmed the death of their player, Norin Betani.



The unfortunate passing of the 24-year-old striker happened on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



The Indeni Roses player was suspected to have contracted malaria which led to her death.



Norin Betani was one of the players named in Zambia’s team for their match against Ghana’s Black Queens in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers.



She was expected to travel with the team to Ghana for the match which is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 23, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



A statement from the Zambia FA said, “We regret to announce the death of one of our female players, Norin Betani, who was in the provisional squad for the Ghana match."



“Betani was taken to the nearest hospital to the team camp, which is Kanyama Level One Hospital, and FAZ engaged the family at every stage.



“The patient was referred to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) on Monday and was under medical care until her demise. FAZ secretariat staff, family members, and her club (Indeni Roses) worked closely during the player’s hospitalization.”



Norin Betani made her last appearance for her club, Indeni Roses on February 11, 2024, in the Zambian Women’s Super League.



