Sports News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Zamalek to appeal against CAS ruling over Benjamin Acheampong settlement case

Ghanaian forward, Benjamin Acheampong

Egyptian giants Zamalek are set to appeal against the ruling from CAS this settle Ghanaian forward Benjamin Acheampong over unlawful breach of contract.



Last week, the sports highest tribunal ruled in favour of the player, directing the North Africans to settle the former Kotoko forward an amount of $1.1 million.



The former Wa All Stars player joined the Egyptian club in 2017 on a four-year deal but spent only eight months after early struggles.



He then went on loan at Petrojet where he was forced to sign a contract which had him waive his salaries.



After months of battles with the club, the player reported the club to CAS. But he is yet to receive a dime from the club.



Following last week’s ruling, the five-times African champions have decided to appeal CAS’s decision in order to avoid sanctions.



Reports from Egypt reveal the team has had multiple meetings over a way out with their former player.



Benjamin Acheampong left Zamalek in 2018.