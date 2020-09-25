Sports News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Zamalek bid $2 million to sign Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Ghanaian striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Egyptian side Zamalek SC has made an offer of $2 million to Serbian top-flight club Red Star Belgrade for the signing of striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom.



The attacker looks to have gone down the pecking order at his club in the past year on the back of injury setbacks that left him spending time on the sidelines.



In the ongoing summer transfer window, information picked up from Light FM is indicating that the Ghana forward is on the radar of Egyptian giants Zamalek SC.



According to the Kumasi-based Radio station, the North African club has made an official offer of $2 million to Red Star Belgrade and has commenced talks in a bid to secure the services of the striker.



Though talks are said to be going on smoothly, the Serbian giant is yet to accept the bid from Zamalek.



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, 27, has loads of experience under his sleeves after playing for clubs including Jiangsu Suning, Atlanta, Elche, Juventus, and others.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.