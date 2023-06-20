Zamalek FC to host Ghana U23 team in a friendly encounter

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana U23 team will play a final friendly match in Egypt today, June 20, before travelling to Morocco for the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



As announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Sunday, the Black Meteors will lock horns with Egyptian giants Zamalek FC in the final pre-tournament friendly match.



“The Black Meteors will face Egyptian giants Zamalek FC in a friendly match at the Zamalek Sports Complex.



“The test game will be played on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 5:30 pm (2:30 pm GMT),” the statement from the Ghana FA said over the weekend.



The Ghana U23 team has been in Egypt since last week to continue with preparations for the U23 AFCON.



Last Thursday, the Black Meteors drew 1-1 with their counterparts from Egypt at the Alexandria Stadium.



After the friendly with Zamalek FC, the Ghana U23 team led by head coach Ibrahim Tanko will travel to Morocco for the U23 AFCON.



Ghana is in Group A and will compete with Morocco, Congo, and Guinea.