Zakaria Fuseini sidelined for several months due to injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Spanish Segunda B Division side San Fernando CD has been handed a severe blow with Ghanaian defender Zakaria Fuseini facing a six to eight months injury spell on the sidelines.



The towering guardsman suffered discomfort in his right knee at training.



However, after pertinent medical tests, the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus has been confirmed and that, the enterprising defender will miss the rest of the season.



The former Ghana U-23 towering guardsman joined the Spanish outfit last summer season-long loan from Ghana Premier League, Berekum Chelsea.



“After the pertinent medical tests, the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus has been confirmed, which will keep him away from the playing fields for between 6 and 8 months,” the club tweeted which was sighted by Footballghana.com



“Given the estimated recovery time, the Ghanaian footballer concludes the season with the Azulino team. From the club we send you all our strength and support, wishing you a speedy and effective recovery.”



