Yussif Chibsah urges Kotoko to settle Club Consult Africa after contract termination

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Yussif Chibsah

Asante Kotoko legend and Club Consult Africa CEO, Yussif Chibsah, has told the Porcupines to settle their 'outstanding stock' after terminating their contract with them.



Asante Kotoko went into a kit sponsorship contract with Strike, a kit manufacturing company represented by Club Consult Africa but terminated the contract on Wednesday, October, 7.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, Chibsah stated that he does not have a problem with Asante Kotoko terminating the contract but will have to do something about their stock.



"Club Consult Africa has no problem over the contract termination but we have some stocks at our disposal so Asante Kotoko should do something about it."



"The directors of Club Consult Africa will meet and take the next step."

