Yusif Chibsah recounts how he used to stop hawking plantain to play football with Laryea Kingston

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yussif Chibsah, has revealed that, during his formative career, he used to hawk and play football with former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston.



Chibsah said his mother was a trader and thus he use to help her by hawking while playing football intermittently despite his mother's disapproval.



Speaking with Dan Kwaku Yeboah on YouTube, he recounted how he managed to go against his mother's wish while helping her trading business.



"I sold Cassava, plantain, and the like. Laryea Kingston will tell you. I would pack what I'm selling somewhere to go and play football. Laryea and I used to organise matches. Laryea is from a football family. They are about seven and they all played football.



"So I use to play with him. When I'm done then I get back to hawking. I had my customers, so (everything goes) fast, fast."



Yussiff Chibsah is a notable name in Ghana football. He played for King Faisal and Asante Kotoko before leaving the shores of the country to continue his career abroad.



He also played for the national team at all levels in his career and was the captain of Ghana's U-23 team that last played at the Olympics Games in 2004.



Watch Chibsah's interview below from the 14th minute:







