Sports News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Yusif Chibsah helped me to join Asante Kotoko - Jordan Opoku

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Jordan Opoku

Jordan Opoku joined Asante Kotoko S.C in the 2006–2007 season after he had returned from a loan spell in Belgium with Royal Antwerp from his mother club, Feyenoord Rotterdam.



Chibsah moved to Asante Kotoko in 2003 from King Faisal and later became the captain of the team.



With Kotoko, he had certain great moments as he played in the first CAF Confederation Cup in 2004 winning the silver medal as the runners up to Accra Hearts of Oak and also in the CAF Champions League in 2006.



Speaking to Television CK on Youtube Opoku said“When I return to Ghana after my loan spell at Belgium with Royal Antwerp, I was asked to play a game for Fetteh Feyenoord against Tema Youth and I broke my hand in a challenge with Yahaya Mohammed,”



“He (Yahaya) felt very bad but you can’t blame him because it’s part of the game. I should have returned to Belgium to sign a permanent contract with Antwerp but the injury spoiled everything so I had to treat it and that was when I signed for Kotoko when I was about 70% recovered,”



“My move to Kotoko was through Chibsah. Those times we used to train with the national U17 team back in senior high school and through the training where he developed some kind of likeness for me so when he was leaving Kotoko, he recommended me to the club as his replacement because he knew I was already in the country,” he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.