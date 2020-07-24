Sports News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Yusif Chibsah accuses 'big' GPL club of not paying salaries for more than six months

Communications Director for PFAG, Yusif Alhassan Chibsah

Executive Member of the Professional Football Association of Ghana [PFAG], Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has revealed that a big Ghana Premier League club owe it players six-month salary.



The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season has been forced to come to end due to the outbreak of coronavirus.



Domestic football came to a halt in mid-March.



And according to the former Asante Kotoko and King Faisal midfield dynamo, his outfit have been getting complains from players of the club.



“I can confirm to you that a big club in the Ghana Premier League owes it players six months’ salary,” he told Asempa FM.



“I prefer to keep the name of the club but it is not fair to treat a player like that. We want our players to stay in the Premier League but if you treat them in such manner, they are left with no option than to leave.



“PFAG is calling on all the clubs to make sure they paid their players in this crisis. We are aware that there is no football but the players have contract with the clubs,” he added.



Meanwhile, the 2022/21 Ghana football season will start on October 31.



It will be played in two zones i.e. Northern and Southern Zone.

