Soccer News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Yusif Basigi satisfied with Black Princesses conditioning ahead of Guinea Bissau encounter

Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi

Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi is delighted with the condition of his players ahead of the 2021 FIFA Women U-20 qualifiers against Guinea Bissau.



The Ghana's national female U-20 team will play Guinea Bissau in the qualifiers for the 2021 FIFA World Cup on a yet to be named date.



Basigi's charges have engaged in a series of friendly encounters since resuming camp five weeks ago.



The former Hasaacas gaffer could not hide his satisfactory over his players physical condition ahead of the crucial match.



"I think the players are well conditioned, my players and the Maidens have played a number of friendly games. They are well conditioned and appear very hungry no matter the crunch tackles and physicality in the games, they were on their feet," Basigi intimated.



"I am so much impressed with their conditioning and tactical play."





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.