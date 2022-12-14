Yusif Basigi appointed new Black Princesses coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the appointment of Yusif Basigi as the head coach of the Black Princesses.



The Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies manager returns to the team three years after leaving the role.



Basigi is a CAF Licence A holder and has a degree in Health, Physical Training and Recreation from the University of Education, Winneba.



Basigi has had the opportunity to handle the Black Queens as an Assistant coach from 2011-2013, moved to head coach from 2013-2017 and now head coach of the Black Princesses. He has been the trainer of Hasaacas Ladies from 2013 to date.



Basigi led the Black Queens to win Gold at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville and also guided Hasaacas Ladies to 2nd place in the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.



Basigi has also won four Women’s Premier League titles with Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies. He will be assisted by Ampem Darkoa Ladies Coach Nana Adarkwa and Anita Owiredu.



The Black Princesses will represent Ghana at the 13th African Games scheduled for Accra in August next year.