Yunus Musah picks injury as Valencia hold Barcelona in La Liga

American-born Ghanaian midfielder Yunus Musah sustained an injury during Valencia’s 2-2 with Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.
Musah exited the showdown with Blaugrana just before halftime because of apparent muscular problems.
The 19-year-old was substituted in the 43rd minute of the match played at Camp Nou, minutes before Lionel Messi scored a first half stoppage-time equalizer.
The severity of the right midfielder’s injury is yet to be disclosed. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.
