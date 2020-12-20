Soccer News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Yunus Musah picks injury as Valencia hold Barcelona in La Liga

Ghanaian midfielder Yunus Musah

American-born Ghanaian midfielder Yunus Musah sustained an injury during Valencia’s 2-2 with Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.



Musah exited the showdown with Blaugrana just before halftime because of apparent muscular problems.



The 19-year-old was substituted in the 43rd minute of the match played at Camp Nou, minutes before Lionel Messi scored a first half stoppage-time equalizer.



The severity of the right midfielder’s injury is yet to be disclosed. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

