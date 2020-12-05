Sports News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Yunus Musah pens six-year contract at Spanish side Valencia

Midfielder, Yunus Musah

Budding midfielder Yunus Musah has penned a new long term deal at Spanish La Liga giants Valencia.



Musah broke into the first team this season and produced a consistent number of impressive performances, much to the delight of the coaching staff and teammates.



The New-York born enforcer attracted huge interest from multiple clubs which prompted the Bats to act quickly and get him to sign a deal.



It is the 18-year-old’s first professional deal at the club.



Musah played for the Arsenal youth team and is eligible to feature for England.



He is also eligible to feature for Ghana should he choose to switch allegiances.



Currently, Musah has played two friendlies with the US national team.

