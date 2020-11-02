Sports News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Yunus Musah hits debut goal for Valencia in draw against Getafe

Ghanaian youngster Yunus Musah netted his maiden goal for Valencia in the 2-2 draw against Getafe in the Spanish LaLiga on Sunday.



The 17-year-old has been a revelation for the Bats in the ongoing campaign.



After six matches at the club, Musah scored his first goal during the side’s 2-2 stalemate with Getafe at the Mestalla.



He broke the deadlock with a superb strike in the 22nd minute.



Getafe tied the scoreline through in the 87th minute through Cucho Hernandez before Angel Rodriguez made it 2-1 deep into injury time.



However, Valencia fought back to snatch a point via Carlos Soler’s 100th-minute penalty goal.



Musah has scored 1 goal in 7 games for the club so far this term.

