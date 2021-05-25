Youth Resource Centres: Pay us or forget about completion – Contractor to government

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

• A contractor working on the Wa Youth Resource Centre has abandoned the project



• He claims government is starving them of funds



• The projects started in the first term of the government and were billed to be ready in nine months



‘One Region, One Resource Centre’, the government’s flagship sports program was supposed to see the construction of Youth Resource Centres across the then ten regions of the country in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration.



Per statements by former Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah during the groundbreaking ceremonies for all the ten projects, they were supposed to be completed nine months after they started.



The sod-cutting ceremonies for the projects were done in 2018 but as we speak not a single one of them is ready for use.



As the conversation continues on when the projects would be completed, the contractor working on the Wa facility has revealed the cause of delay.



Ngoswyni Benjamin said contractors have abandoned the project due to the failure by government to fulfill its side of the agreement.



He revealed that the projects have stalled because the contractors lack the funds to continue and that they will not return to site until they are paid.



“We have been looking for money, if not we would have finished this job long time ago. We raised certificates since last year and still they are not paying so they themselves they told us in a meeting they will raise money and pay us so we finish and hand over,” he told Starr Sports.



“Now they can’t tell us anything because they have refused to release monies to us to finish up the work so we are just suffering,” Ngoswyni Benjmain added.