Your statement is insulting - GFA react to Sam George's allegations on Black Stars coaching job

Sports News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has responded to claims by Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George concerning the vacant Black Stars coaching job.



The lawmaker has since January 24, 2023, trended on social media and in the traditional media space over claims that a 'corrupt' GFA has appointed Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars coach because the former Newcastle coach is someone they can manipulate.



The comment hasn't gone down well with the GFA who have responded through its General Secretary.



Reacting to Sam George's comment, Prosper Harrison Addo said it is disrespectful for the Member of Parliament to insinuate that they have been manipulating Black Stars coaches in the past.



"It is insulting to the GFA and whichever coach he is talking about. The coaches we have hired are all fathers so if you can't disrespect your father, then don't disrespect others.



"Are you trying to say that the coaches are fools because I have worked here for three years and I haven't seen any coach we have hired who is a fool? How can you say we manipulate coaches who are even older than us. All of the people talking they don't know the people they are talking about," he said on Angel FM.



Chris Hughton was reportedly in the race for the job along with former Egypt coach, Hector Cuper and Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren.



Meanwhile, former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah, confirmed that he had also applied for the job with hopes of taking charge of the team for the third time.