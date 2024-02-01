Your rants will not stop our demand for accountability – Okudzeto to GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has told the Ghana Football Association that their rants will not stop him from asking for accountability.



He observed that the Association and its members are on a ranting spree after he made it public that he and his colleagues will be seeking accountability for Ghana’s AFCON fiasco.



But their rants will not deter them from asking the right questions of the Association that has failed football in Ghana.



He used the opportunity to congratulate journalists who have decided to protest against the Ghana Football Association.



“I salute the group of courageous and patriotic sports journalists who have today formally notified the police of their intention to demonstrate on the 14th of February, 2024. My displaced persons and I shall be joining this protest.”



A certain GFA official says I have no right to expose their unconscionable and lottocratic US$8.5 million Black Stars budget.



He can rave, bark, howl, growl, roar, and rant but nothing will stop me from demanding full accountability.



When as a Member of Parliament I see thousands of my beloved constituents go to bed each night in tents because of VRA’s catastrophic spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams, and when after 5 long months government and VRA callously claim they don’t have money to construct resettlement homes for my people; good conscience cannot permit me to be silent and watch evil triumph.



Our fellow compatriots including women, the aged and children would not have to live in tents donated by the US government and the Red Cross if they had GHS105 million to replace their damaged homes.



My beloved constituents have done nothing wrong to deserve this; rather, they are going through all this suffering, indignity, and destitution so the Akosombo and Kpong dams would be preserved for the entire nation to enjoy electricity.



This struggle is about JUSTICE and no one can intimidate us.



We shall remain resolute and relentless in the pursuit of justice, probity, transparency, and accountability.



For God and Country.



Ghana First