Your performance at tournaments is not acceptable - Mustapha Ussif to Black Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent performances of the Black Stars at major football tournaments.



The four-time Africa Champions have been disappointing in the last three tournaments. They have been eliminated from the group stage at all those tournaments which includes two AFCONs and a World Cup.



Before the recent setback at AFCON 2023, the Back Stars were knocked out at the group stage at AFCON 2021 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Addressing Parliament, Mustapha Ussif, emphasized that the Black Stars' performances in the last three major tournaments are unacceptable, especially considering the significant investments made by the government in the team.



"The Black Stars' performance in the last three major tournaments, namely the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and 2023 AFCON in Cote D'Ivoire, where Ghana exited at the group stages of all three tournaments, notwithstanding government's continuous huge investment in the team, is not acceptable," he stated.



At the 2023 AFCON tournament, where Ivory Coast emerged as winners, the Black Stars were eliminated in the group stage, finishing third in Group B with two points. They managed two draws and suffered one defeat.



JNA/DO