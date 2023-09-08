Your next AFCON will be like the last one - CAR Coach 'curses' Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In the aftermath of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Central African Republic's Head Coach, Raoul Savoy, voiced his concerns about Ghana's performance, predicting potential difficulties for the Black Stars in the upcoming tournament.



The Black Stars secured their spot in the competition, set to be held in Ivory Coast, after clinching a 2-1 victory over CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday.



A crucial equalizer from Mohammed Kudus just before half-time set the stage for a closely contested match. However, it was Antoine Semenyo and Ernest Nuamah who ultimately sealed the win for the Black Stars.



Regrettably for CAR, this defeat means they will have to wait for another opportunity to compete in the continental showpiece, having finished third in Group E.



Savoy, while reflecting on the match, expressed his belief that the Black Stars received favorable treatment from the referee and were granted numerous privileges by the officials.



He cautioned that if Ghana replicates the performance displayed on Thursday in Ivory Coast, they could face another potential setback.



Addressing reporters in the press room at the Baba Yara Stadium, Savoy left a warning, stating, "Your next AFCON will be like the last one."



In the previous AFCON held in Cameroon, the Black Stars, under the management of Milovan Rajevac, were eliminated in the group stage.



They secured just one point in their group, suffering a loss to Morocco in their opening match, followed by a draw against Gabon, and ultimately falling to a defeat against Comoros.