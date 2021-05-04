Your name does not guarantee visa acquisition - Asamoah Gyan told

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Nana Kwame Dankwa has advised Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan to check his public utterances.



Asamoah Gyan after being booed by Asante Kotoko fans in their 1-0 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 22 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League branded the fans as hypocrites.



The Black Stars striker who has always described himself as a Kotoko fan stated that he was sad that the fans could call him names only because he decided to play for Legon Cities.



Taking to his social media pages to react to the issue, Gyan said, “This one goes to the Kotoko fans in Accra about what happened yesterday (Saturday). What you guys did was unnecessary, unnecessary. Now I know we are all hypocrites. I will advise them that same way when they travel, they should mention the names of their players outside because they are proud of their players, right? You cannot go outside and use a player’s name to boast saying I know Baby Jet and he is a Ghanaian and I am also a Ghanaian and yet when you see me at the stadium you start booing.”



The comments from Asamoah Gyan especially the claims that Asante Kotoko fans have been using his name when they travel outside Ghana seem not to have gone down well with the Porcupine Warriors.



Reacting to the claims, the National Circles Council (NCC) first deputy chairman of Kotoko, Nana Kwame Dankwa has advised him to manage his utterances as his name is not a requirement for visa application.



“Who told him we mention his name when we travel Outside, does his name guarantee Visa acquisition? Is he the only player who has played the Black Stars to the highest level to return to play in our league?,” Nana Kwame Danquah quizzed.



“He is a professional player who has played to the highest level so he should understand some of these things and live above it. He should be careful with his utterances and reactions, they are unfortunate,” he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.