Your banking should match your lifestyle, I am glad mine does - Sarkodie

Sarkodie says SC Mobile has become a part of his lifestyle and he wishes he had even joined earlier

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has and continues to accomplish a lot in his musical and entrepreneurship journey. He has proven himself to be master of both and his handiwork has spanned across Ghana and beyond to become Africa's most decorated rapper.



In February 2019, when Standard Chartered Bank launched its new and transformative digital banking app, SC Mobile, Sarkodie and Joselyn Dumas not only became its brand ambassadors but they also signed up for it and in their admission, their banking life has never been the same since.



Speaking about the app, Sarkodie, also known as Michael Owusu Addo, and the CEO of Sarkcess Music revealed that SC Mobile has now become a part of his lifestyle and he wishes he had even joined earlier.



“It has become more than a partnership for me. SC Mobile is now my lifestyle. I want to share with Ghanaians how they can use the SC-Mobile app today to join me as I launch my Black Love Album in an exciting virtual concert. All you have to do is Buy your airtime via www.sc.com/gh, bundle your data and enjoy the live stream on www.ceek.com, says Sarkodie.

