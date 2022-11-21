Your agenda against Qatar is disgusting - Sam George hits out at Europe, USA

Sports News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has called out the western world for what he deems to be criminalization of the 2022 World Cup being hosted by Qatar.



According to Samuel Nartey George, the Westerners only became vocal about the corrupt deeds of FIFA but kept mute when the same corrupt organization awarded 'dubious' World Cup hosting rights to USA, France, and Germany in 1994, 1998, and 2006 respectively.



Sam George's statement comes on the back of the constant attack on Qatar as host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which led to BBC boycotting the opening ceremony of the tournament for the first time since 1930.



"FIFA as an institution is corrupt. Yes! But it is not different from other multinational organizations. They are all corrupt. The agenda of criminalizing World Cup hosting rights once they are outside of Europe or North America is disgusting and despicable to say the least."



"How no one found the 1994 or 2026 awards to the US or the 1998 or 2006 awards to France and Germany respectively is telling. The same Executives Committee only gets corrupt when they are awarding to non-Western countries? Spare me that fib!" Sam George posted on his Facebook page.



He also praised the Arabian country for standing firm and not compromising on their cultural values despite the pressure and media attack from the West.



"I respect Qatar for their uncompromising position on their cultural values and norms. Their decision to block all attempts at promoting vile cultural norms of the West at the Mundial is remarkable and a shining example."



"Africa MUST learn from Qatar and our Leaders need to stand for something and stop falling over themselves to please foreign interests. May the 2022 World Cup be a sporting showpiece! Have a blessed Sunday!" he added.







