You are here: HomeSports2022 11 22Article 1667045

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Your GOAT was missing' - Messi fans trolled on social media as Argentina lose 2-1 to Saudi Arabia

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi Argentina captain, Lionel Messi

Social media users, particularly fans of Cristiano Ronaldo, have reacted happily to Argentina's opening game defeat to Saudi Arabia in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a game that many thought would be "easy" for the two-time World Champions after Lionel Messi's penalty goal in the 10th minute, the world was shocked as Saudi Arabia fought back to win the match.

In a very dominant first half, Argentina had three of their goals disallowed in the first half and was caught offside on some occasions due to the strategy that was set up by the Saudis

In the second half, the Saudis, who are coached by two-time AFCON winner, Herve Renard changed the tempo of the game as they came to all guns blazing and managed to find the equalizer through Saleh Al Shehri in the 48th minute.

31-one-year-old Salem Al Dawsari doubled Saudi Arabia's five minutes after their equalizer and they managed the game from there to end the match with the maximum three points.

The victory was painful to Messi fans who are rooting for their GOAT (Greatest of All Time) while Cristiano Ronaldo supporters were more than happy about the results.

Check out some of the reactions below:






























Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below