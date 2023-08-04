You are here: HomeSports2023 08 04Article 1818266

Sports News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Youngster Yunus Musah arrives in Italy to seal big move to AC Milan

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Yunus Musah Yunus Musah

US Men’s National Team midfielder, Yunus Musah has arrived in Milano ahead of his move to Italian Serie A side, AC Milan.

The youngster who is of Ghanaian descent has been linked with a move away from AC Milan since the summer transfer window opened.

Last week, AC Milan reached a deal with Spanish La Liga side Valencia to secure the services of Yunus Musah on a permanent deal.

Today, the player has travelled to Milano to complete the anticipated transfer which is now just a matter of hours to happen.

Confirmed reports from sources indicate that the midfielder who was a transfer target of a number of clubs will seal his move to AC Milan on Friday, August 4.

The 20-year-old will undergo a mandatory medical examination on Monday morning before signing his deal with the Italian giants.

Yunus Musah will sign a deal until June 2028.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment