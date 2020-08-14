Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Youngster Robin Polley extends contract with ADO Den Haag

Ghana international, Robin Polley

Ghanaian youngster, Robin Polley has extended his contract with Dutch side ADO Den Haag in the ongoing summer transfer window.



In November 2018, the full-back signed a 3-year contract with the Eredivisie outfit.



In the past year, he has been developing his game with the help of a loan spell and game time with the junior team of his club.



Ahead of the next football season, ADO Den Haag has successfully gotten Robin Polley to sign an extra 1-year contract. He will now be contracted to the club until the summer of 2022.



"As in the past six months, Robin Polley will wear the FC Dordrecht shirt on his shoulders this season on a rental basis. The 21-year-old right-back is not only rented out but is also under contract for longer in the Cars Jeans Stadium thanks to an option."



"Ghana's youth international is now held at ADO Den Haag until mid-2022", an official club statement disclosed on August 14, 2020.



The club believes he will become a top player and hence the decision to send him out on loan to ensure he plays regularly to continue his development.

