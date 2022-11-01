Youngster Nico Williams lifts lid on World Cup dream

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Spain-born attacker of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams has disclosed that he dreams of making the final squad of La Roja to ensure he gets to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The talented youngster earned his maiden senior national team debut in September for the games against Switzerland and Portugal.



Having impressed in those two games, Nico Williams has now been named in Spain’s 55-man provisional squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Elated with the inclusion, Nico Williams says he will have to work hard to make the cut for the 26-man squad.



"I hope I can go to the World Cup, with work I think that in the end the results will be given.



“I don't know if I'm going to go, but with work I think that in the end the results will come and hopefully I can go. I am going step by step,” Nico Williams shared in an interview.



The final 26-man Spain squad must be submitted to FIFA by head coach Luis Enrique before November 10.