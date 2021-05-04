Youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana’s qualities praised by Midtjylland captain

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

FC Midtjylland's captain Erik Sviatchenko has hailed the exceptional qualities of Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana.



The 19-year-old was recently adjudged the Player of the Month and the Young Player of the Month in the Super League for his performances in April.



Sviatchenko played against the youngster when the two sides met in the players-offs which his side lost 3-2 with Kamaldeen scoring in that game.



He has tipped the Ghanaian youngster to have a big career ahead of him due to his exceptional qualities and abilities.



“He's really good. When he plays simple and knows when to drop the ball, he is amazing. He is fast, strong and has a game understanding like few others. He's on his way to something big, and it's a pleasure to be measured against one of the great talents in Europe”.



“He may just need to play an entire season with a stable, high bottom level”, Erik Sviatchenko told Jyllands-Posten.



Kamaldeen has been in top form for Nordsjaelland this season scoring nine goals in 29 appearances for the club.



He has received a lot of interests from several clubs in Europe with Ajax leading the race to sign him.