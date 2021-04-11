Youngster Dennis Dowouna targets Ghana U-23 call-up for Toulon tournament

Sports News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

A source close to Dennis Dowouna has told Ghanasoccernet.com the talented youngster has set sights on earning his debut national team call-up.



The Albania-based midfielder is targeting a call-up for the Toulon tournament which Ghana U-23 has been invited to participate.



Dowouna is enjoying an impressive first season in Europe as he has become a key player for Skenderbeu.



The 20-year-old has made 25 appearances, playing in different roles in midfield.



He has featured as an attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder, and on the right side of midfield.



Dowouna sees the tournament as a great opportunity to unveil himself to Ghanaians.



The Ghana U-23 has been invited to part take in the 2021 edition of the Toulon tournament in May.



The FIFA unrecognized friendly tournament which was originally supposed to come off in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Founded in 1967, the tournament is named after Maurice Revelle- died in 2016 who organized the first edition and has been promising competition for national youth players from U17-U23 level.



Ghana U-23 will feature alongside countries like Chile, 12 times champions France, Denmark, Japan, Mexico, Romania, Ivory Coast, Qatar, and Australia with two others yet to be added to complete the 12 Nations competition.



In a press statement released on Tuesday, April 6, the organizers announced that the tournament known for producing future football stars will kick off from May 30 to June 13, 2021.



