Youngster Cody Gakpo on target for PSV in big friendly win against KFC Uerdingen

Cody Gakpo was on target for his club

Dutch-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Cody Gakpo scored for PSV Eindhoven on Sunday afternoon when the team defeated KFC Uerdingen 3-0 in a friendly match.



The two teams locked horns today as they continue preparations for the start of the 2020/2021 Dutch Eredivisie football season.



Following an impressive showing at the start of the first half, youngster Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for PSV on the 11th minute with a good finish.



With that equalizer taking the team into the first half break, they returned for the second half and managed to add two additional goals.



A brace from Sam Lammers competed the 3-0 win for PSV as it condemned KFC Uerdingen to a defeat in the pre-season friendly.



Winger Cody Gakpo displayed fine form throughout his stay on the pitch and looks set to play a key role for his team in the upcoming Eredivisie campaign.

