Young Red Bull secures qualification for Division One League

Central Regional Young Red Bull FC has qualified to play in the 2023/24 Access Bank Division One League after emerging winners of the playoff to replace West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) in Zone 2.



Put together by the Ghana Football Association, the event was a three-day event to determine which club would replace WAFA following their withdrawal from the league to focus on youth football development.



The tournament has three teams who placed second in the Regional Division Leagues in Zone 2, which are Mahala Football Academy from the Ashanti Region, Team Move FC from the Western Region, and Young Red Bull from the Central Region.



After two games, Young Red Bull FC came top in the playoffs after amassing six points, while Team Move and Mahala Football Academy came second and third respectively with one point each.



Following the outcome, Young Red Bull will play in Zone 2 of the 2023/24 League which will kick off on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, across all three Zones (1,2, and 3).







