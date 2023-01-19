Young Ghanaian football agent Daniel Boifio Jr meets transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Sports News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Young Ghanaian football agent Daniel Boifio Jr met with renowned football transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano in Italy during his tour in Europe.



The fast-rising football agent shared pictures and a video of himself and the transfer expert on his Twitter page with pride and alluded to plans for them to work together in Ghana, a nation Fabrizio hasn't been to yet.



Boifio Jr., who facilitates deals for young footballers from Ghana to Europe, is quickly rising to the top of the trusted agents in Ghana.



The Dream tournament, where the best player from the previous year, Henry Oware, recently signed a contract with Troyes, was organised by him in collaboration with Manchester City scout Sebastian Arnesen.



As a knowledgeable journalist with trustworthy sources, Fabrizio has established a reputation for being the go-to source for transfer news.



Through the years, he has developed relationships with clubs, football agents, and other middlemen across Europe.



Daniel Boifio Jr. is expected to collaborate with Fabrizio who is his mentor when it comes to transfers.



