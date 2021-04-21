Young Apostles FC show gratitude to sponsors

Soccer News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Derrick Ayim, contributor

Ghanaian division one side Young Apostles have acknowledged the unwavering support of Ashfoam Ghana Limited to their course.



The club, as a show of gratitude and goodwill paid a familiarization tour to the company on April 15, 2021.



Executive Chairman of Young Apostles, Anim Addo who is an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association expressed the gratitude of his team to the company.



He stated that the company has been of enormous support and benefit to the club.



"We are here to show appreciation to our sponsors (Ashfoam) for their numerous supports over the years, going back to Baby Jet Promotions, Baby Jet Boxing bouts and Baby Jet U-16 Tournament in 2018 where they gave us cash and other products.



"Currently, they sponsor the senior team and our youth team (Great Somers Academy) and I must say we value their support; so we decided to come and show our appreciation for what they have done for us," he added, promising to be among the top three clubs at the end of the season, in spite of their final challenges.



Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko Antwi, head of Marketing and Communications at Ashfoam Ghana said the company deems it a responsibility to support sports institution including Young Apostles.



"We as a corporate organisation have a policy and that is the youth development policy where we look out for younger groupings - ranging from sports, education and other areas. One of our corporate social responsibilities is to focus on the youth (boys and girls) in football, badminton, boxing, arm-wrestling, weightlifting and other disciplines.



"Our aim is not only to make money from our products but to see the youth of Ghana have a pride office in the growing up of their careers," he said.



Skipper of the side, Solomon Adomako, thanked Ashfoam for the support and also promised the team of a better second round.



"We are nine points behind the leaders and we are hopeful that we can climb higher with improved officiating and security at all match venues because at times the intimidation is too much," Adomako said.



Emmanuel Mensah said "We need the support of the officials and the security men so that when we are on the pitch we would have no fears of an attack and be fully focused on the match".