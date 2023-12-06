Young Africans land in Kumasi for Medeama clash in CAF Champions League

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Tanzania's football champions, Young Africans SC, have arrived in Kumasi for a crucial CAF Champions League match against Medeama SC this Friday. After landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Tuesday, the team swiftly proceeded to Kumasi for preparations.



On the Dichemso AstroTurf in Kumasi, Yanga underwent their initial training session at approximately 19:00 GMT, gearing up for the upcoming challenge.



Seeking their first victory in the CAF Champions League group stage, Young Africans SC faced defeats against CR Belouizdad and a draw with Al Ahly SC in their initial two games.



The highly anticipated clash is set to unfold at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, with the match scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT. A secondary delegation from the Yanga contingent, featuring the club’s vice president Arafat Haji, is expected to touch down on Thursday.



Noteworthy is the inclusion of Hafiz Wontah Konkoni, a former player for Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League, among those who have journeyed with the team to face Medeama on Friday.



The team is scheduled to conduct its official training at the match venue on Thursday evening, aligning with the imminent kickoff time.



