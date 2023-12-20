Young Africans beat Medeama 3-0 in CAF Champions League

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Tanzania's football powerhouse, Young Africans SC, earned a resounding 3-0 win over the Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League.



Young Africans SC maintained their dominance from the outset, with Pacome Zouzoua delivering a masterful strike in the 33rd minute, breaking the deadlock and propelling his team to a 1-0 lead.



The home team's offensive prowess persisted beyond the hour mark, as Kennedy Musonda showcased his skills with a superb goal in the 61st minute, further extending the lead to 2-0 merely one minute into the second half.



The icing on the cake materialized in the 66th minute when Mudathiri Yahya capitalized on a prime scoring opportunity, exuding confidence as he skillfully slotted the ball into the net, securing a commanding 3-0 advantage.



This left Medeama SC facing a daunting uphill battle.



As the match reached its climax, tensions escalated, and challenges from Medeama SC became more pronounced.



The culmination of their struggles occurred in the 90th minute when Jonathan Sowah received a red card.



