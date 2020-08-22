Sports News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Young Africans SC fans march to airport to welcome Michael Sarpong

play videoMichael Sarpong got a rousing welcome from the fans

Forward Michael Sarpong completed his move to Tanzania club Young Africans SC from Rwandan club Rayon Sports SC in the ongoing transfer window on Friday afternoon.



The right-footed forward signed a two-year deal with the Jangwani-based club after successful negotiations with his agents.



Hundreds of Young Africans SC supporters welcomed Michael Sarpong amid jubilation and chanting club slogans.



The former Dreams FC player was Rayon Sports SC top marksman during the 2019/20 season after bagging 16 goals to aid them to clinch their ninth league title.



Below is the video of the jubilant fans









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.