Young Adamah, sibling eye successful careers as professional golfers

Sports News of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: Nana Prempeh, Contribuor

10 year-old Engel Adamah and her two siblings have expressed interest in playing golf to the highest level.



At such younger age, the three children of Mr. Roger Adamah have strong believe that golf is their right profession in sports apart from their education.



Engel Adamah who is the oldest among her other siblings after their ceremonial tee of on Friday morning said “my father introduced me to this sport when I started paying it, I realized that it was really fun and I like so that’s why I chose golf.



‘I heard there’s only one female professional golfer in Ghana. So I want to play and get to the top and in that way I can motivate other women or young girls to play golf at the professional level, she added.



Speaking with Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of Ghana media manager Nana Prempeh ‘The British Man’ on the sidelines of the ongoing 9th Edition of the Gold Fields PGA Championship at Damang, Tarkwa, Mr. Roger Adamah fully backs his children for success.



‘The motivation has already started and they are much more intuned with golf. Where we are now [Yarkwa and Damang], we have the facilities all around us and I think it’s a good opportunity to try and introduce them at this young age to play the game.



‘Unfortunately a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to thes golf Courses but they have it.



‘Secondly it’s a matter of resources and once the Interest is there, there you will realised that there are professionals golfers out there but only few are loudly heard of.



‘Maybe in future we will see people with double professions they will do their work and still be professional golfers so once they have started at this young age, they will still be good.’



When asked about how his children combine education with golf, this is what he said:



‘There’s a coach who does the training with them usually three times in a week and I can tell you these two girls and a boy can hit 50 to 80 balls at traning session.



‘On vacation almost every day that’s what they hit on the golf course to play.’



Engel Adamah ten, Grace Adamah nine year-old and six year-old Roger Adamah Jnr. all school at Faith Montessori and Child Development Center at Tarkwa in Year 7, year 5 and year 3 respectively.