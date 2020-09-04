Sports News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You will fail with any past management member in your team - Nana Yaw Amponsah cautioned

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chief Executive Officier of Asante Kotoko SC, Nana Yaw Amponsah has been cautioned by Kennedy Anyan, the Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Circles Council of the club not to appoint anyone from the previous management to work with him.



Nana Yaw Amponsah is set to name his management team after assuming office two weeks ago and reports suggest that he will be presenting his management team to the Board of Directors during a meeting today.



Nana Gyambibi Coker, who served in the George Amoako led Management team as the General Manager is reportedly going to maintain his position.



Reacting to the numerous speculations in the media as the CEO prepares to name his management team, Kennedy Anyan said: “Nana Yaw Amponsah will fail if he allows people to influence him to appoint people into his management."



"Nana Yaw Amponsah will face problems if he appoints any of the past management into his administration because we regret working with them."



He advised him to appoint new faces into his team because the club is not for a few selected people.



"He should stand firm and appoint the right people for the job because Kotoko is not a one-man job," he told Kumasi based Otec FM.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.