'You will come back stronger from injury' - Ernest Asante told

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian attacker Ernest Asante suffered a horrible injury this past weekend while in action for AC Omonia in Cyprus.



Asante had to be substituted after 35 minutes due to the injury, but Omonia secured a 2-0 victory at home.



The club announced after the match that Asante will stay out of action for 6-8 months with an anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus.



His teammate, Eric Boeak has taken to the social media platform, Instagram to wish the Ghanaian a speedy recovery.



"Important three points but the first thing is my thought to our brother Ernest. Hold on tight brother you will come back stronger.”



The Ghana international joined the Cypriot champions as a free agent in August 2020.



Prior to that, he spent the second half of last season at United Arab Emirates side Fujairah SC but was released last summer.