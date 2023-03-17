'You were my everyday guy' - Mubarak Wakaso pens hearfelt tribute to Christian Atsu

Sports News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso has admitted that it will take a while for him to live with the fact that his close pal, Christian Atsu is no more alive.



Mubarak Wakaso in a tribute to his late pal, revealed the emotional trauma he has been experiencing since news broke that Christian Atsu is dead.



He recounted some of the good times they had together, admitting that moving on from this experience will be difficult for him.



“It’s so difficult for me to express in words how I am feeling. Since hearing about the earthquake on 6th February, I had hope that you were still alive. I never believed that this hope would turn into sadness. You were my everyday guy, my friend, my brother. We played together, we laughed together we ate together.



“You were someone who I trusted in everything because in a good or bad situation, you was always there for me. I have been here just looking at our pictures, reading our messages, watching our videos. All I have now is the memories in which I will cherish forever. Rest in perfect peace, Love from your brother Wakaso Mubarak,” he said.



Wakaso was among a host of former teammates of Christian Atsu present at his funeral held at the forecourt of the State House on Friday, 17 March 2023.



Wakaso arrived with the likes of Muntari, Sammy Kuffour, Sulley Muntari, John Mensah and a host of others.



Christian Atsu passed in February after his lifeless body was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



The former Ghanaian International in his 7 years international career played at the World Cup and help Ghana finish second in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he won the best player of the tournament.











