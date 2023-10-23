You used to pay money to watch us - Joe Addo hits back at Kurt Okraku over attacks

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian international Joe Addo has hit back at President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku after he called Addo’s assertion on former Black Stars coach Otto Addo as negative.



Kurt Okraku reacted angrily to Joe Addo’s call for a definite decision on Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 World Cup, describing his assertions as negative.



According to Joe Addo, his comments were not to tarnish the image of the FA but believes it was for the betterment of the game, adding that at the right time, things will be improved.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, the former Hearts of Oak man said though he is enjoying his moment as FA President, there was a time he (Kurt Okraku) paid money to watch him play.



“It is time and now it is his time as FA President. For us during our time, he used to pay money to watch us play. I don’t hold any grudges for anything. I’m a senior than him and I won’t have a back and forth confrontation with him. There is something on my mind which will be useful to the development of our game and I spilled it out. If maybe I did not say it right, there is a way to respond to it. I don’t disrespect him in anyway”, he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



“But for him to go that far and even mention my name in the presence of my colleagues wasn’t the best to have done from him. I have a child who has completed University and this is not the time for me to go to the gutters to exchange words. I know Kurt very well and he expected me to call him but it was a TV program and honestly, I said what was right, and not to condemn Otto Addo”, he added.



Addo played for Ghana at the 1996 Summer Olympics for the senior team where he played 44 times for Ghana and scored two goals.









Watch the video below:















Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.













LSN/KPE