You serve me, I don't serve you - Bright Kankam Boadu goes after NPP MP over astro-turfs

Ace sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu has hit out at the Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency Eugene Boakye Antwi, accusing him of not serving the interest of his constituents.



Kankam Boadu believes that Eugene Boakye does not treat his constituents with the respect required of public servants because the constituency remains a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party.



The decorated sports journalist fumed on Kumasi-based Pure FM that while other MPs in the Ashanti Region are busily lobbying for the construction of artificial football pitches in their constituencies, Eugene Boakye Antwi continues to dabble in trivialities like donations to widows.



He recounted a story where the MP failed to honor an invite to a community event because he claims to have been disrespected by the organizers.



Bright Kankam Boadu in his outburst demanded the resignation of Eugene Boakye Antwi, charging the lawmaker to throw in the towel if he is overwhelmed by the task.



“He hasn’t constructed any facility. We should go and play football at the stadium. The gap between our MP and the people is huge. If you ask anyone in Subin about our MP, the first thing they will tell you is that he is arrogant.



“Subin should have at least two Astro-turfs. When we invited our MP for Amakom homecoming and when we tried to find out, we were told that he donated packs of water so it's fine. I charged him and told him that the fact that Subin is an NPP stronghold doesn’t mean he should take the people for granted. When he was invited for another edition of Amakom Homecoming he declined with the reason that unless I apologize, he won’t come.



“I told them he doesn’t know what he is there for. He should know that he is serving me, I am not serving him. Nobody forced him to come to the position he is, if he can't do it, he should resign. As an MP you are a rep of your constituents. Bantama has three Astro-turf, Asokwa have two so what is our MP doing?” he quizzed.



The head of Pure FM Sports has been very critical of the governing NPP with Vice President Bawumia suffering some criticism.



He recently called out Vice President Bawumia, stating that in opposition, Bawumia postulated that he had the solution to the country’s problem but cannot wave his magic wand to arrest the rising dollar.



Kankam Boadu said that Ghanaians are fed up with excuses and explanations and need some real action from the government.



“The rate at which the dollar is rising is alarming. We do a lot of transactions with the dollar. Even tickets for the World Cup are rising because of the days. I know they’ll offer clarifications but that’s not what we need now. If it was about clarifications, we wouldn’t have voted for them because we have many people who could do that.



“It’s about time we think as Ghanaians. The dollar is rising on daily basis so now we have to keep vigil. We were here when Dr Bawumia, head of economics what explained everything and said the dollar had been arrested. They held a party for it with the country’s funds. All those who did that should be made to refund. The worst-performing currency in Africa is the cedi. Is Ghana the only country that experienced COVID,” he said.







