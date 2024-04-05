‘You need Ronaldo to replace Messi when he is injured’ – Nyantakyi on why he should replace John Kumah

Sports News of Friday, 5 April 2024

The former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has drawn a parallel between football and politics in a discussion about replacing the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Kumah.



Nyantakyi likened Kumah's stature in politics to that of soccer superstar Lionel Messi, suggesting that only an equally skilled candidate should step in his shoes.



He emphasized the importance of finding a suitable replacement for Kumah that matches the late MP's high calibre.



"If Lionel Messi plays a match and gets injured, will you take anybody at all to go and replace him? You need Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé, or Haaland, you understand?" Nyantakyi said this in an interview with GhOne TV on April 4, 2024.



The former GFA president, who has asserted that he has been approached multiple times by Ejisu residents urging him to contest for the MP position since 2012, expressed his readiness to step up to the challenge.



He described himself as the "Ronaldo" equivalent, suggesting that he possesses the necessary skills to fill the void left by Kumah's demise.



"I am Ronaldo, and I think that I should be brought to replace Lionel Messi," he added.



According to the NPP, the party will vet the nominees on April 6, 2024.



Meanwhile, over 1,000 party delegates are expected to participate in the April 13, 2024, primary to elect a candidate for the by-election.



