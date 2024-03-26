You made Ghana proud - Sports Minister to athletes and fans

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has lauded the exceptional performance of the Ghanaian contingent at the recently concluded African Games, describing their achievements as heartwarming and a source of immense pride for the nation.



“I applaud each member of the Ghanaian team for their unwavering dedication, perseverance, and pursuit of excellence. Your outstanding accomplishments not only elevate our nation's pride but also ignite inspiration among aspiring athletes across Ghana,” he said.



Speaking at a news conference held in Accra on Monday, March 25th, 2024, Minister Ussif expressed his profound appreciation to the President, Vice President, and the entire Ghanaian populace for their unwavering support throughout the games. The tournament, which saw participation from numerous countries, showcased the collective efforts and talents of athletes across the continent.



The 2023 African Games concluded with a vibrant ceremony, marking the end of 16 days of thrilling competition. Ghana emerged as one of the standout performers, securing a record-breaking total of 69 medals, the highest in the country's 59-year history of the competition.



The medal breakdown included 19 gold, 29 silver, and 21 bronze medals, earned across 10 sporting disciplines. Of noteworthy mention was the sport of armwrestling, which contributed the majority of Ghana's medal haul, accounting for 41 medals, representing 60% of the country's total tally.



During the press briefing, Minister Usif also underscored the government's commitment to ensuring the sustainability of the sporting facilities built for the African Games.



He highlighted that President Akufo-Addo had outlined plans to repurpose and maintain the facilities to serve the broader sporting community long after the conclusion of the games. This commitment reflects the government's dedication to promoting sports development and providing opportunities for athletes to excel in world-class facilities.