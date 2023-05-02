'You'll die before your time' - Kotoko fans allegedly rain curses on Joe Laka, Kessben FM sports team

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

The stand-off between the management of Asante Kotoko and Kumasi-based Kessben FM continues with both parties making accusations against each other.



In the latest episode of the impasse, Sir Joe Laka, the head of sports of Kessben FM is alleging that he has been issued death threats by fans of Asante Kotoko following a revelation by the Communications and Brands Manager of the club, David Obeng Nyarko.



David Obeng Nyarko in an interview with Silver FM alleged that CEEK decided to terminate its partnership with Asante Kotoko due to certain pronouncements by Kessben FM.



“Unfortunately, the station where Frank Naro works leaked the contract between us and CEEK, and CEEK as a UK company did not take exceptions to that at all so that deal was canceled. Because the contract leaked and got discussed on the radio, CEEK decided to pull out,” he said.



Reacting to the revelation on Kessben FM, Joe Lakka disclosed that some Asante Kotoko fans have sent him messages of threats.



“It is that comment that triggered curses from people that we will die before our time. I’m receiving death threats because of David Obeng,” he said.



The situation at Asante Kotoko



The story of how Nana Yaw Amponsah fell out with Kwame Kyei needs no retelling. For those who speak in favor of Kwame Kyei, the issue that set him and Nana Yaw Amponsah on a collision course was when the CEO allegedly rejected some persons recommended by Kwame Kyei to be part of the management.



According to the narration, Kwame Kyei felt betrayed after he discovered that whiles his recommendations were rejected, some board members had theirs accepted.



The division and factionalism crept into the board with some members siding with Nana Yaw Amponsah whiles others pledge allegiance to Kwame Kyei.



The division between Asante Kotoko management and the board has permeated the media space with the media in Kumasi sharply divided over the issue.



Some media stations including Kessben FM have been accused of being against the management committee of the club.



Kotoko are currently fifth on the league table with 43 points from 29 games.









